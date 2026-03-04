untitled unmastered. - Album by Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar's "untitled unmastered." is one of the biggest triumphs of his career, and on Wednesday, it officially turns 10 years old.

In 2016, Kendrick Lamar was unstoppable. He was fresh off To Pimp A Butterfly, an album that many consider to be the greatest in hip-hop's history. On March 4th, 10 years ago today, Kendrick dropped untitled unmastered. This was a big surprise, and one that shook the music industry. It is an eight-track album full of "throwaways," if you can even call them that. Quite frankly, Kendrick's B-sides are better than most artists' album cuts. Songs like "untitled 02" and "untitled 07" have become classics in their own right. It was a project that showed us how Kendrick was the best in the world at the time. Some would argue he still is the best in the world.

Release Date: March 4th, 2016

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for untitled unmastered.
  1. untitled 01
  2. untitled 02
  3. untitled 03
  4. untitled 04
  5. untitled 05
  6. untitled 06
  7. untitled 07
  8. untitled 08

Awards & Commercial Performance

untitled unmastered. was a collection of throwaway songs, and as a result, it was not up for the Grammy Awards. However, it did have an impressive commercial performance. For instance, it sold 178,000 copies in its first week and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. Although the album is qualified for gold and platinum certifications, it has yet to be recognized. This could very well be an intentional move from Kendrick Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment, given the fact that this album was simply a compilation and not a normal album or mixtape release.

What Did HotNewHipHop Commenters Think?

As you can imagine, the reception on HotNewHipHop was quite positive at the time. Fans were impressed with Kendrick's ability to drop a classic album, despite the fact that these songs were "throwaways." The comments were overwhelmingly positive, which is rare in our comments section. "The fact that people are buying into the proposal from TDE that this is an album shows how great kendrick is. THIS IS SIDE B MATERIAL and I'll still bump this more than most other albums on my phone," one fan wrote. "Kendricks B sides are better than every other rappers albums," said another.

