Highly – Song by NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy is always feeding fans on YouTube with his freshest material, and his exclusive single and music video "Highly" is the latest example. On it, the Baton Rouge MC employs a more melodic style and more strained, ambitious vocal deliveries to reflect on his romantic relationship. While he talks about the lows as much as the highs, his passionate performance on the mic carries a lot considering the simple and basic instrumental. YB's wails and warped inflections are pretty compelling here in a raw way, even if they are not clean by any means. But more malleable flows pop up throughout to give the cut another sense of energy. Even if you're not a fan of YoungBoy's music, you can't deny it's heartening to see his impassioned commitment to his style succeed.

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Highly

Baby, taking that stuff you don't like, might vomit,
Turn you around, I hit you from the back, pulling your bonnet,
Baby, I'm your moon and you are my comet,
Me and you a real big boom, and it's massive like atomic

