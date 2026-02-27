SongsToSleepTo – Album by BONES

You may know BONES best for his cloud-rap-esque explorations, but his foray into indie folk and Midwest emo-adjacent styles is compelling.

BONES has spent over a decade as one of independent hip-hop's most consistent, prolific, and hazy voices, spanning many different styles and eras. For the new album SongsToSleepTo, he leans into indie folk and Midwest emo influences quite heavily, even if neither genre classification fully sums up what the approach is. The Michigan artist is quite lyrically despondent on here, but moments of hope pair well with tender guitar lines, atmospheric synth pads, and minimal percussion throughout. It's a meditative listen with some assists from standout guests like Chris Carmen and Brevin Kim. It contrasts really well with the catalog BONES built up over the years, showing he's as dynamic as ever.

