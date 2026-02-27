SongsToSleepTo – Album by BONES

BONES has spent over a decade as one of independent hip-hop's most consistent, prolific, and hazy voices, spanning many different styles and eras. For the new album SongsToSleepTo, he leans into indie folk and Midwest emo influences quite heavily, even if neither genre classification fully sums up what the approach is. The Michigan artist is quite lyrically despondent on here, but moments of hope pair well with tender guitar lines, atmospheric synth pads, and minimal percussion throughout. It's a meditative listen with some assists from standout guests like Chris Carmen and Brevin Kim. It contrasts really well with the catalog BONES built up over the years, showing he's as dynamic as ever.
Release Date: February 27, 2026
Genre: Folk / Indie Rock
Tracklist of SongsToSleepTo
- SongsToSleepTo
- BedOfNails
- ThereIsAnEraserDraggingBehindMe
- IKnowYouAre,ButWhatAmI?
- HouseMadeOfSticks (with TRSH and Derek Berry)
- SuitYourself
- TallPaleAndUgly
- OneMoreTry (with Haskell)
- Blindfold
- Hand Grenade (with Brevin Kim)
- GoneFishing
- CrampYourStyle (with Chris Carmen)
- IGuessThisIsGoodbye