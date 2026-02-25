No Mileage - Song by Loe Shimmy

Loe Shimmy has become a star over the past couple of years. Overall, the Florida artist has impressed fans with his melodic sensibilities. He always picks unique production that enhances his voice. That is most certainly the case on his new song, "No Mileage." In fact, this is a song that can be categorized as a ballad. From the smooth jazz featured in the production to Shimmy's raspy yet somber voice, we get a song that conveys lots of different emotions. Shimmy continues to impress, and we are eager to hear what else he has in store for 2026.
Release Date: February 25, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from No Mileage
You the baddest in the market, you the one
Go put on a pretty dress, reservation's at eleven
And, you the baddest in the market, you the one
Fucking got you, baby, I'm already skipping to the wedding