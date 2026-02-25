Another Country - Song by Brother Ali

Brother Ali has always been known for making music with a message. "Another Country" is his latest song and is no different in that regard. With this new track, the artist speaks about the state of America right now. The country is not in a good place right now, and there is a lot to say about the people and their various struggles. That is exactly what Ali does on this song, all while providing some truly incredible production. There is a lot going on with the instrumentation, and it enhances Ali's bars and overall message. This is a great track, and one that you need to listen to today.
Release Date: February 25, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Another Country
TEAR GAS AND SMOKE IN THE MORNING SKY
PRECINCT BURNED DOWN OVERNIGHT WON’T LIE NO WOMAN NO CRY
WITH 400 YEARS OF STOLEN LIFE AND NO REPLY
400 YEARS OF STOLEN LIFE