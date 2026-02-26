Uber Everywhere - Song by MadeInTYO

2016 remains one of the most beloved years in hip-hop history. Although some find the year to be completely and utterly overrated, there are others who really do think this is when the genre peaked. There were certainly some big releases during this time, and some hits that we remember to this day. For instance, today marks the 10-year-anniversary of "Uber Everywhere." While we don't hear much from MadeInTYO these days, we still have fond memories of this track. From the fun production to the upbeat flows and catchy lyrics, this is a song that most certainly had us in a trance at the time. Add all of the big remixes from the likes of Tory Lanez and Travis Scott into the mix, and you have yourself a true classic.
Release Date: February 26, 2016
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: You Are Forgiven
Quotable Lyrics from Uber Everywhere
Bad bih in L.A., tell me that she'll make the trip
Shorty bad as hell, yeah, with them Kylie Jenner lips
Uber every-fucking-where, pre-rolls in my VIP
Canada jawn, yeah, I think that bitch from the 6
Awards & Commercial Performance
Unfortunately, "Uber Everywhere" was never a song to make its way into awards conversations. However, it did debut at 99 on the Billboard Hot 100 before eventually peaking at 51. The song is now two-times platinum in the United States, further cementing its legacy in the hip-hop world.