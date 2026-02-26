Uber Everywhere - Song by MadeInTYO

2016 remains one of the most beloved years in hip-hop history. Although some find the year to be completely and utterly overrated, there are others who really do think this is when the genre peaked. There were certainly some big releases during this time, and some hits that we remember to this day. For instance, today marks the 10-year-anniversary of "Uber Everywhere." While we don't hear much from MadeInTYO these days, we still have fond memories of this track. From the fun production to the upbeat flows and catchy lyrics, this is a song that most certainly had us in a trance at the time. Add all of the big remixes from the likes of Tory Lanez and Travis Scott into the mix, and you have yourself a true classic.