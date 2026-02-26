Uber Everywhere - Song by MadeInTYO

BY Alexander Cole
MadeInTYO's infamous 2016 hit "Uber Everywhere" has officially turned 10 years old, and today, we take a look at the album's impact.

2016 remains one of the most beloved years in hip-hop history. Although some find the year to be completely and utterly overrated, there are others who really do think this is when the genre peaked. There were certainly some big releases during this time, and some hits that we remember to this day. For instance, today marks the 10-year-anniversary of "Uber Everywhere." While we don't hear much from MadeInTYO these days, we still have fond memories of this track. From the fun production to the upbeat flows and catchy lyrics, this is a song that most certainly had us in a trance at the time. Add all of the big remixes from the likes of Tory Lanez and Travis Scott into the mix, and you have yourself a true classic.

Release Date: February 26, 2016

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: You Are Forgiven

Quotable Lyrics from Uber Everywhere

Bad bih in L.A., tell me that she'll make the trip
Shorty bad as hell, yeah, with them Kylie Jenner lips
Uber every-fucking-where, pre-rolls in my VIP
Canada jawn, yeah, I think that bitch from the 6

Awards & Commercial Performance

Unfortunately, "Uber Everywhere" was never a song to make its way into awards conversations. However, it did debut at 99 on the Billboard Hot 100 before eventually peaking at 51. The song is now two-times platinum in the United States, further cementing its legacy in the hip-hop world.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
