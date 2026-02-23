Don't Leave - Song by Jorja Smith

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jorja-smith-dont-leave jorja-smith-dont-leave
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Jorja Smith returns with a new song called "Don't Leave," that contains some heartbreaking and personal lyrics.

Jorja Smith is one of the most beloved singers in R&B. Although she hasn't been super active as of late, there is no denying that she remains someone whom the fans want to hear from. Of course, there is a very good reason for this. She has an incredible pen and an even better voice. Her newest song dropped on Friday, and it is simply called "Don't Leave." Given the title of the song, you can imagine that the lyrics here are quite powerful and emotional. They are lyrics that speak to the pain of losing someone that is close to you, and the effort to try and bring them back.

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Genre: R&B

Album: Demo Dump '16

Quotable Lyrics from Don't Leave

And you've got to run away from a place called home
Mama’s always out and she don't seem to know you
Love for the streets, and the guys to make love to
Constant reminders you were a mistake

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date
News The Game Feat. Jason Derulo "Baby You" Video
News Marijuana Man
Comments 0