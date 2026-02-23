Don't Leave - Song by Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith is one of the most beloved singers in R&B. Although she hasn't been super active as of late, there is no denying that she remains someone whom the fans want to hear from. Of course, there is a very good reason for this. She has an incredible pen and an even better voice. Her newest song dropped on Friday, and it is simply called "Don't Leave." Given the title of the song, you can imagine that the lyrics here are quite powerful and emotional. They are lyrics that speak to the pain of losing someone that is close to you, and the effort to try and bring them back.
Release Date: February 20, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: Demo Dump '16
Quotable Lyrics from Don't Leave
And you've got to run away from a place called home
Mama’s always out and she don't seem to know you
Love for the streets, and the guys to make love to
Constant reminders you were a mistake