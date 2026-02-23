Don't Leave - Song by Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith returns with a new song called "Don't Leave," that contains some heartbreaking and personal lyrics.

Jorja Smith is one of the most beloved singers in R&B. Although she hasn't been super active as of late, there is no denying that she remains someone whom the fans want to hear from. Of course, there is a very good reason for this. She has an incredible pen and an even better voice. Her newest song dropped on Friday, and it is simply called "Don't Leave." Given the title of the song, you can imagine that the lyrics here are quite powerful and emotional. They are lyrics that speak to the pain of losing someone that is close to you, and the effort to try and bring them back.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!