F.A.B. – Song by Fourfive

"F.A.B." is a characteristically short banger from Fourfive, but he still packs a big, raging punch in under two minutes.

Fourfive is crafting a woozy and acidic trap sound out of New York City, and each new single dives deeper into a vat of acid. "F.A.B.," his latest single, kicks off on a high note with warped synths, gritty trap percussion, and trippy effects that make the production feel intoxicating. The NYC MC then follows up with simple flows, declarative bars, and an aloof delivery that slithers in the track's atmosphere. "F.A.B." is a pretty aggressive interpretation of his usual style, even if it doesn't show off the lyrical dynamism that he has the potential to employ compellingly. Regardless, it's a solid cut from Fourfive.

