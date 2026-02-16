F.A.B. – Song by Fourfive

Fourfive is crafting a woozy and acidic trap sound out of New York City, and each new single dives deeper into a vat of acid. "F.A.B.," his latest single, kicks off on a high note with warped synths, gritty trap percussion, and trippy effects that make the production feel intoxicating. The NYC MC then follows up with simple flows, declarative bars, and an aloof delivery that slithers in the track's atmosphere. "F.A.B." is a pretty aggressive interpretation of his usual style, even if it doesn't show off the lyrical dynamism that he has the potential to employ compellingly. Regardless, it's a solid cut from Fourfive.
Release Date: February 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from F.A.B.
They look like when they broke, they upset,
I send them to the moon in a jet,
The feds did a right, we did a left,
I'm still switching s**t like step