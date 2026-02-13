Peace - Album by Terrace Martin

Terrace Martin is one of the best musicians in the world, and his instrumental album "Peace" is an example of that.

Terrace Martin is one of the most highly-acclaimed producers in all of hip-hop. However, with his new album Peace, he has decided to strip things back. Martin is simply a man and his piano on this new album. Through 15 tracks, we get some truly gorgeous piano instrumentals that will make you feel a full range of emotions. It is clear that the artist has a command of the instrument, and these instrumentals will certainly engage you. Despite there being no vocals, no drums, and no strings, Martin is able to create soundscapes and textures with his choice of notes and chords.

