Rooms — Song by Mike WiLL Made-It, NBA YoungBoy, and Chief Keef

BY Tallie Spencer
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2026-02-12 at 9.44.05 PM Screenshot 2026-02-12 at 9.44.05 PM
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Fans are sure to have this song on repeat.

Super-producer Mike WiLL Made-It curates a high-stakes street collaboration with new single "ROOMS." The collaborative track brings together NBA YoungBoy and Chief Keef, two generational voices who helped shape modern rap’s melodic aggression. The album thrives on Mike WiLL’s cinematic trap production, pairing YoungBoy’s emotionally volatile delivery throughout the verse. “ROOMS” marks a new creative high point for the trio, delivering a high-energy, feel-good record primed for heavy rotation. The production is especially infectious, driven by triumphant trumpet arrangements that give the track a championship-anthem feel from start to finish.

Release Date: February 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Hundred mill', my deposit
Ma, I'm here, now, ain't no prophecy (Yeah)
I'ma press when I come in the buildin', ain't no stoppin' me (Oh)
Shawty don't know all these girls I've done seen

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
News NBA YoungBoy & Chief Keef Fan Out The Flames On "Fireman"
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
chief keef dirty nachos Mixtapes Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It Are Bringing Nothing But Bangers On "DIRTY NACHOS"
Comments 0