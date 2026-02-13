Rooms — Song by Mike WiLL Made-It, NBA YoungBoy, and Chief Keef

Super-producer Mike WiLL Made-It curates a high-stakes street collaboration with new single "ROOMS." The collaborative track brings together NBA YoungBoy and Chief Keef, two generational voices who helped shape modern rap’s melodic aggression. The album thrives on Mike WiLL’s cinematic trap production, pairing YoungBoy’s emotionally volatile delivery throughout the verse. “ROOMS” marks a new creative high point for the trio, delivering a high-energy, feel-good record primed for heavy rotation. The production is especially infectious, driven by triumphant trumpet arrangements that give the track a championship-anthem feel from start to finish.