The Score - Album by Fugees

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
the-score the-score
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Thirty years ago today, Ms Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras teamed up for "The Score," an album that has stood the test of time.

The Fugees are easily one of the most iconic music groups of all-time. Their 1996 album The Score is turning 30 years old today, and it is time to pay homage. Ms Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras came together for an album that fuses rap, R&B, and reggae in a way that feels all-encompassing. This is one of those albums that has stood the test of time, and for good reason. There is just so much to love about it. Every song is iconic in some capacity, while all three artists bring forth gorgeous melodies and instrumental prowess. It is an album that was both commercially and critically recognized at the time, and that remains to be the case. Interestingly enough, it dropped on the same day as 2Pac's All Eyez On Me. Two iconic, classic albums that shaped the future of hip-hop. Do yourself a favor and give both a listen today.

Release Date: February 13, 1996

Genre: Alternative hip-hop

Tracklist for The Score

1. Red Intro
2. How Many Mics
3. Ready Or Not
4. Zealots
5. The Beast
6. Fu-Gee-La
7. Family Business ft. John Forte
8. Killing Me Softly with His Song
9. The Score ft. Diamond D
10. The Mask
11. Cowboys ft. Outsidaz
12. No Woman, No Cry
13. Manifest/Outro

Awards & Commercial Performance

The Score ended up beating out All Eyez On Me for the 1997 Best Rap Album Grammy. It was also nominated for Album of the Year in 1997, but ultimately lost the category to Celine Dion.

This is an album that has sold 22 million records around the world. It is seven-times platinum in the United States and six-times platinum in Europe. Furthermore, The Score was number one on the Billboard charts when it dropped, cementing this project as a pop culture phenomenon.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Numbers The Fugees Secure A Haul Of Platinum Plaques
all-eyez-on-me Mixtapes All Eyez On Me - Album By 2Pac
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
hnhh Original Content Classic Rotation: The Fugees "The Score"
Comments 0