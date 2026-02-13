The Score - Album by Fugees

The Fugees are easily one of the most iconic music groups of all-time. Their 1996 album The Score is turning 30 years old today, and it is time to pay homage. Ms Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras came together for an album that fuses rap, R&B, and reggae in a way that feels all-encompassing. This is one of those albums that has stood the test of time, and for good reason. There is just so much to love about it. Every song is iconic in some capacity, while all three artists bring forth gorgeous melodies and instrumental prowess. It is an album that was both commercially and critically recognized at the time, and that remains to be the case. Interestingly enough, it dropped on the same day as 2Pac's All Eyez On Me. Two iconic, classic albums that shaped the future of hip-hop. Do yourself a favor and give both a listen today.
Release Date: February 13, 1996
Genre: Alternative hip-hop
Tracklist for The Score
1. Red Intro
2. How Many Mics
3. Ready Or Not
4. Zealots
5. The Beast
6. Fu-Gee-La
7. Family Business ft. John Forte
8. Killing Me Softly with His Song
9. The Score ft. Diamond D
10. The Mask
11. Cowboys ft. Outsidaz
12. No Woman, No Cry
13. Manifest/Outro
Awards & Commercial Performance
The Score ended up beating out All Eyez On Me for the 1997 Best Rap Album Grammy. It was also nominated for Album of the Year in 1997, but ultimately lost the category to Celine Dion.
This is an album that has sold 22 million records around the world. It is seven-times platinum in the United States and six-times platinum in Europe. Furthermore, The Score was number one on the Billboard charts when it dropped, cementing this project as a pop culture phenomenon.