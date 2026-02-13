The Score - Album by Fugees

The Fugees are easily one of the most iconic music groups of all-time. Their 1996 album The Score is turning 30 years old today, and it is time to pay homage. Ms Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras came together for an album that fuses rap, R&B, and reggae in a way that feels all-encompassing. This is one of those albums that has stood the test of time, and for good reason. There is just so much to love about it. Every song is iconic in some capacity, while all three artists bring forth gorgeous melodies and instrumental prowess. It is an album that was both commercially and critically recognized at the time, and that remains to be the case. Interestingly enough, it dropped on the same day as 2Pac's All Eyez On Me. Two iconic, classic albums that shaped the future of hip-hop. Do yourself a favor and give both a listen today.