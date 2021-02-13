the score
- MusicFugees Cancel Anniversary Tour Amid COVID-19 ConcernsCOVID-19 safety concerns force The Fugees to forgo their reunion.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicFugees Kick Off Reunion Tour, Lauryn Hill Says "Respect The Miracle"The legendary rapper and songstress let it be known this Fugees' reunion was a miracle. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicFugees To Reunite With 2021 World TourThe Fugees are officially reuniting for a world tour celebrating "The Score," their first shows together in fifteen years. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersThe Fugees Secure A Haul Of Platinum PlaquesFugees secure themselves an impressive haul of platinum plaques, including a seventh certification for "The Score." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsThe Fugees Tore Their Rivals On The Mic On "Zealots"Commemorating the 25th anniversary of the release of "The Score" by The Fugees.By Aron A.