Fade - Song by Kanye West featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Post Malone

BY Alexander Cole
Kanye West's "The Life Of Pablo" has some amazing songs, including "Fade," featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Post Malone.

Kanye West delivered a classic with The Life Of Pablo back in 2016. Today, that album turns 10 years old, and we cannot help but celebrate such an amazing release. It is the type of project that makes you realize Ye's genius. A genius that hasn't presented itself in years. With that being said, one of our favorite songs from the album is the penultimate track, "Fade." This is a song that is impossible not to get excited about. The features from Ty Dolla $ign and Post Malone are sensational here. With an enticing music video to match, "Fade" remains one of the most enduring singles of The Life Of Pablo's era.

Release Date: February 14, 2016

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: The Life of Pablo

Quotable Lyrics from Fade

You don't even know, I've been so far gone (I feel it)
I've been so led on, I've been runnin' 'round (I feel it)
I've been on my shit, whole world on my dick (I feel it)
I just need to know (I can feel it)

Awards & Commercial Performance

"Fade" is currently two-times platinum, and peaked at 47 on the Billboard Hot 100. While it was not an awards contender, it remains one of the album's most iconic tracks. The music video with Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert remains a big reason why.

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
