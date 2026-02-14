Fade - Song by Kanye West featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Post Malone

Kanye West delivered a classic with The Life Of Pablo back in 2016. Today, that album turns 10 years old, and we cannot help but celebrate such an amazing release. It is the type of project that makes you realize Ye's genius. A genius that hasn't presented itself in years. With that being said, one of our favorite songs from the album is the penultimate track, "Fade." This is a song that is impossible not to get excited about. The features from Ty Dolla $ign and Post Malone are sensational here. With an enticing music video to match, "Fade" remains one of the most enduring singles of The Life Of Pablo's era.
Release Date: February 14, 2016
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Life of Pablo
Quotable Lyrics from Fade
You don't even know, I've been so far gone (I feel it)
I've been so led on, I've been runnin' 'round (I feel it)
I've been on my shit, whole world on my dick (I feel it)
I just need to know (I can feel it)
Awards & Commercial Performance
"Fade" is currently two-times platinum, and peaked at 47 on the Billboard Hot 100. While it was not an awards contender, it remains one of the album's most iconic tracks. The music video with Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert remains a big reason why.