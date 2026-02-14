Fade - Song by Kanye West featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Post Malone

Kanye West's "The Life Of Pablo" has some amazing songs, including "Fade," featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Post Malone.

You don't even know, I've been so far gone (I feel it) I've been so led on, I've been runnin' 'round (I feel it) I've been on my shit, whole world on my dick (I feel it) I just need to know (I can feel it)

Kanye West delivered a classic with The Life Of Pablo back in 2016. Today, that album turns 10 years old, and we cannot help but celebrate such an amazing release. It is the type of project that makes you realize Ye's genius. A genius that hasn't presented itself in years. With that being said, one of our favorite songs from the album is the penultimate track, "Fade." This is a song that is impossible not to get excited about. The features from Ty Dolla $ign and Post Malone are sensational here. With an enticing music video to match, "Fade" remains one of the most enduring singles of The Life Of Pablo's era.

