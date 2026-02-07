Donuts - Album by J Dilla

J Dilla's instrumental album "Donuts" remains one of the most beloved works in hip-hop history, and for good reason.

J Dilla's Donuts is one of those projects that will never get old. Overall, its influence knows no bounds. A 31-track rapperless hip-hop record sounds insane on the surface. But when you dig into Donuts, you quickly realize just how much of a genius Dilla really was. This is a project that came out 20 years ago, and it is one of those albums that you can just never get sick of. Songs like "Don't Cry" tug at the heartstrings, while others serve as the forefathers of lo-fi production. The sampling on this album is truly exquisite, and you have to wonder how one human being can be so creative. On this beautiful Saturday, everyone should be giving this album a listen.

Release Date: February 7, 2006

Genre: Hip-hop

Tracklist for Donuts
  1. Donuts (Outro)
  2. Workinonit
  3. Waves
  4. Light My Fire
  5. The New
  6. Stop
  7. People
  8. The Diff'rence
  9. Mash
  10. Time: The Donut of the Heart
  11. Glazed
  12. Airworks
  13. Lightworks
  14. Stepson Of The Clapper
  15. The Twister (Huh, What)
  16. One Eleven
  17. Two Can Win
  18. Don't Cry
  19. Anti-American Graffiti
  20. Geek Down
  21. Thunder
  22. Gobstopper
  23. One For Ghost
  24. Dilla Says Go
  25. Walkinonit
  26. The Factory
  27. U-Love
  28. Hi.
  29. Bye.
  30. Last Donut Of The Night
  31. Welcome To The Show

Awards & Commercial Reception

While Donuts was not an awards contender, or even a Billboard darling, it remains one of the most influential albums in hip-hop history. Its importance goes beyond sales and mainstream awards validation. It is a piece of history that will be cherished until the end of time. You can't help but listen to some of these beats and just get lost in their beauty.

