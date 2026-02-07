Donuts - Album by J Dilla

J Dilla's Donuts is one of those projects that will never get old. Overall, its influence knows no bounds. A 31-track rapperless hip-hop record sounds insane on the surface. But when you dig into Donuts, you quickly realize just how much of a genius Dilla really was. This is a project that came out 20 years ago, and it is one of those albums that you can just never get sick of. Songs like "Don't Cry" tug at the heartstrings, while others serve as the forefathers of lo-fi production. The sampling on this album is truly exquisite, and you have to wonder how one human being can be so creative. On this beautiful Saturday, everyone should be giving this album a listen.