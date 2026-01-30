PESOS - Song by E-40 featuring Chef Boy

E-40 is looking to drop his second "Rule Of Thumb" album, and his new song "PESOS" with Chef Boy is absolutely infectious.

E-40 is going to be dropping Rule Of Thumb: Rule 2 later this year. To help promote this new album from the Bay Area legend, he has decided to come through with a new single. This track is called "PESOS" and it has Chef Boy on the hook. In fact, this Chef Boy hook is extremely catchy. It soars over the production, which is already pulling a lot of weight here. Meanwhile, E-40 delivers his signature flow and sound to utter perfection. Overall, this is a song that we can't help but play over and over again. At the club, this will be a popular track.

