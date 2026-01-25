Bad Guy – Song by Leikeli47

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Leikeli47 continues to make compelling and enthralling fusions of hip-hop with more dance-ready club music, and we're here for it.

Leikeli47 is still one of the most under-appreciated and consistent femcees out of Virginia/New York, a streak her singles continue to prove. "Bad Guy" is her latest single and music video that fuses some charismatic and confident hip-hop flows with a dance-ready club beat. While it's not that far off from previous projects and tracks, a speed-up about halfway through and some really sharp bar writing make it rest on its own merits, not through comparison to past material. It's a dynamic and engaging cut despite its simplicity, which is still one of Leikeli47's sharpest tools in her kit. Hopefully this means we're getting a new project very soon, which we'll never complain about.

Release Date: January 21, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Bad Guy

I came through a hole in the wall, pissed on the floor with the doors open,
I'm a deep cut, got Arm and Hammer stepping on the work and it’s still potent,
On the block and it’s nonstop fiends on my line just to deep throat it,
I'm a scary sight, made it out the bricks with acrylic tips, Eren Yeager focus

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
