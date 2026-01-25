Bad Guy – Song by Leikeli47

Leikeli47 continues to make compelling and enthralling fusions of hip-hop with more dance-ready club music, and we're here for it.

I came through a hole in the wall, pissed on the floor with the doors open, I'm a deep cut, got Arm and Hammer stepping on the work and it’s still potent, On the block and it’s nonstop fiends on my line just to deep throat it, I'm a scary sight, made it out the bricks with acrylic tips, Eren Yeager focus

Leikeli47 is still one of the most under-appreciated and consistent femcees out of Virginia/New York, a streak her singles continue to prove. "Bad Guy" is her latest single and music video that fuses some charismatic and confident hip-hop flows with a dance-ready club beat. While it's not that far off from previous projects and tracks, a speed-up about halfway through and some really sharp bar writing make it rest on its own merits, not through comparison to past material. It's a dynamic and engaging cut despite its simplicity, which is still one of Leikeli47's sharpest tools in her kit. Hopefully this means we're getting a new project very soon, which we'll never complain about.

