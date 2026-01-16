Serotonin – Album by BIGBABYGUCCI

BIGBABYGUCCI is clearly improving on his versatility, energy, and execution as an artist, because his new album Serotonin might be one of his best yet. It's a prolific catalog, so that's saying something. This new LP seems to take just as much inspiration from hip-hop, rage, and contemporary R&B as it does from pop rock and electronic music. It makes for a very vibrant, colorful, and melodically easy-going experience, as the title suggests. As for the Charlotte MC's performance, he takes advantage of each distinct beat to show off a new flow, vocal delivery, emotional tone, or lyrical focus. Whether it's his dominance or his heartaches, BIGBABYGUCCI really shows himself off on Serotonin in a very compelling and thoroughly engaging way.