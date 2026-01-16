Serotonin – Album by BIGBABYGUCCI

As the title of this new BIGBABYGUCCI album suggests, this is a vibrant, colorful, fun, and thoroughly enjoyable release.

BIGBABYGUCCI is clearly improving on his versatility, energy, and execution as an artist, because his new album Serotonin might be one of his best yet. It's a prolific catalog, so that's saying something. This new LP seems to take just as much inspiration from hip-hop, rage, and contemporary R&B as it does from pop rock and electronic music. It makes for a very vibrant, colorful, and melodically easy-going experience, as the title suggests. As for the Charlotte MC's performance, he takes advantage of each distinct beat to show off a new flow, vocal delivery, emotional tone, or lyrical focus. Whether it's his dominance or his heartaches, BIGBABYGUCCI really shows himself off on Serotonin in a very compelling and thoroughly engaging way.

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist of Serotonin
  1. The Biggest Opp
  2. Crew Love
  3. Waymo
  4. Hate Me So Bad
  5. Molasses
  6. Pay 4 Love
  7. Upside Down
  8. Broke as F*Ck
  9. Heartbreak Hotel
  10. Fall Out
  11. Soul Cry
