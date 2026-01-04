Love You Less - Song by Joji

Joji is looking to drop his new album "Piss In The Wind," and after a collaboration with Yeat, he has dropped another new single.

Joji is an artist who has crossed over into various genres over the years. The artist even did a remix of his song "Pixelated Kisses" with Yeat, which shows he is still tapped in with hip-hop. His album Piss In The Wind is dropping this year, and recently, he came through with the track "Love You Less." This time around, the song has more of a shoegaze vibe, which a lot of fans are going to appreciate. Joji's somber and dramatic vocals soar over the song, and leave you feeling some real emotions. It's a nice song, and we look forward to the genre blends on the new album.

