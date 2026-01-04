Love You Less - Song by Joji

Joji is an artist who has crossed over into various genres over the years. The artist even did a remix of his song "Pixelated Kisses" with Yeat, which shows he is still tapped in with hip-hop. His album Piss In The Wind is dropping this year, and recently, he came through with the track "Love You Less." This time around, the song has more of a shoegaze vibe, which a lot of fans are going to appreciate. Joji's somber and dramatic vocals soar over the song, and leave you feeling some real emotions. It's a nice song, and we look forward to the genre blends on the new album.
Release Date: January 2, 2026
Genre: Shoegaze, Pop
Album: Piss In The Wind
Lyrics from Love You Less
Wastin' my breath
'Cause you like it bettеr when there's nonе left
When I'm not in your bed
Only time you want me there