Know The Ledge - Song by Eric B. & Rakim

Twenty-rour years ago today, the soundtrack for "Juice" was released, and it features an iconic song from Eric B. & Rakim.

Eric B. and Rakim delivered a classic song with "Know The Ledge." This is a song that was released 24 years ago and was part of the iconic soundtrack to Juice. Eric B. and Rakim were one of hip-hop's best duos, so it should come as no surprise that this song was an immediate success. The production and rapping are in perfect harmony on this track, and there is no denying the chemistry the two had. When you think about DJ and MC duos who influenced generations, you have to think about Eric B. and Rakim; otherwise, you're doing it wrong. In fact, with this being the anniversary of the soundtrack, do yourself a favor and rewatch Juice today.

