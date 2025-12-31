Know The Ledge - Song by Eric B. & Rakim

Eric B. and Rakim delivered a classic song with "Know The Ledge." This is a song that was released 24 years ago and was part of the iconic soundtrack to Juice. Eric B. and Rakim were one of hip-hop's best duos, so it should come as no surprise that this song was an immediate success. The production and rapping are in perfect harmony on this track, and there is no denying the chemistry the two had. When you think about DJ and MC duos who influenced generations, you have to think about Eric B. and Rakim; otherwise, you're doing it wrong. In fact, with this being the anniversary of the soundtrack, do yourself a favor and rewatch Juice today.
Release Date: December 31st, 1991
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Juice (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Quotable Lyrics from Know The Ledge
I grew up on the sidewalk where I learned street talk
And then taught to hawk New York
I go to Queens for queens, then get the crew from Brooklyn
Make money in Manhattan and never been tooken