Parental Advisory – Album by Dc2trill

Dc2trill came through with ten wavy bangers to close out his 2025, which will hopefully be followed by an even better year.

Dc2trill has been having a lot of fun with Lil Yachty and the rest of the Concrete Boys, but he also has plenty of solo heat to deliver. His new album PARENTAL ADVISORY is a lean 10-track effort with some woozy beats, lackadaisical flows, some more fast and fluttery deliveries, and a lot of bombast in the production here and there. Sometimes, the LP goes in a more brash and aggressive direction, but there are other tracks that emphasize a more hazy and vibe-heavy approach. Lyrically, Dc still comes through with some cheeky references, witty one-liners, and flashes of personality. Hopefully he's got even more in store soon, as the Concrete Boys are still growing as artists and collaborators.

