Mason - Song by Matt Ox

Matt Ox is now in adulthood, and he is still making new music, which has evolved quite a bit from the "Overwhelming" days.

Matt Ox has changed his sound dramatically since he burst onto the scene as a 13-year-old all the way back in 2017. These days, his music still contains underground qualities to it, but it is much darker. The new track "Mason" is a great example of that. The lyrics at the beginning of the song are a bit questionable, especially in terms of judgment. Having said that, Ox does present some interesting sounds here. It is clear that he is making an artistic statement. Whether or not this statement resonates, still remains to be seen.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!