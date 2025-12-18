Mason - Song by Matt Ox

Matt Ox has changed his sound dramatically since he burst onto the scene as a 13-year-old all the way back in 2017. These days, his music still contains underground qualities to it, but it is much darker. The new track "Mason" is a great example of that. The lyrics at the beginning of the song are a bit questionable, especially in terms of judgment. Having said that, Ox does present some interesting sounds here. It is clear that he is making an artistic statement. Whether or not this statement resonates, still remains to be seen.
Release Date: December 16, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Mason
Tapped in like a Mason
They tried to clone me, but they couldn't fake me
Look at the industry puppets, they dancin'
I don't care how much money you makin'