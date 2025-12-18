BLAH BLAH BLAH - Song by BJ The Chicago Kid & Black Milk

BJ The Chicago Kid and Black Milk have teamed up for a new song called "BLAH BLAH BLAH" and this is exactly what we needed to hear today. This song is a great fusion of sounds, with R&B coming to the forefront. Overall, it's a chilled out, relaxed track that is perfect to vibe to over the weekend. It's December now, which means it is getting a lot colder outside. These kinds of songs are perfect for that atmosphere, and there is no doubt we will be adding this to our playlists. If you're a fan of BJ The Chicago Kid, or just this style of music in general, definitely give this a listen.
Release Date: December 18, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop, R&B
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from BLAH BLAH BLAH
I'm idolized if I ever left
Rightfully so they call me crazy
They don't get through tho
Just just get the dial tone
The number you have reached
Blah Blah Blah