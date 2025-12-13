Letter To My YN - Song by DaBaby

A lot has been said about the quality of DaBaby's music over the last few years. The most common complaint is his either his unwillingness or lack of ability to do something new. That's usually attributed to his flows and song structure. But this week, the Cleveland/Charlotte rapper is coming through with one of his most engaging tracks of recent memory. It's called "LETTER TO MY YN," and it's going to land on a future album. DaBaby teased it on his Instagram just a few hours ago. On this cut, he imparts a lot of wise but cutthroat advice to any of his young listeners or his own kids. He bodies the up-tempo trap beat concocted by BandPlay and Drvmlord. Check it out below.
Release Date: December 12, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: New Album Coming Soon
Quotable Lyrics from "Letter To My YN"
What you know about being a n****
That used to front, then you get fronted on (B*tch you know)
All them friends and h*es gon' disappear
When they see that money gone
Don't play with that money young n**** (YN)