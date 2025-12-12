Racks On Em - Song by Zillionaire Doe

Zillionaire Doe has proven to be one of CMG's most talented signees, and his new song "Racks On Em" is a ton of fun.

Zillionaire Doe has been having the time of his life since signing with CMG. The artist has been consistent with his releases, and he is showing zero signs of slowing down anytime soon. This is good news for the fans, who were blessed with a brand-new song on Friday called "Racks On Em." The song is energetic and a ton of fun, which is par for the course when it comes to Zillionaire Doe and his music. If you're a fan of the artist's brand of Southern rap, you are going to love this song a whole lot.

