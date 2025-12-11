Rock My World Freestyle - Song by FERG

Just a couple of Fridays ago, FERG came through with his project Flip Phone Shorty. It's a project that came with a new sound, and some very fun tracks. On Wednesday, he returned, this time with the "Rocky My World Freestyle," which samples Michael Jackson. Once again, FERG could be heard having a ton of fun on this new track. It's a freestyle that is going to bring about some nostalgia, and you can't help but love all of the risks that FERG has been taking as of late. They are certainly paying off in a big way.
Release Date: December 10, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Rock My World Freestyle
Now I'm owning masters, money on buku
Next few years I'm about to go cookoo
Clothing, artwork, music and films
The god of the universe, I'm in a different realm