Rock My World Freestyle - Song by FERG

FERG is fresh off his new album "Flip Phone Shorty," and now, he is back with a new freestyle that samples Michael Jackson.

Just a couple of Fridays ago, FERG came through with his project Flip Phone Shorty. It's a project that came with a new sound, and some very fun tracks. On Wednesday, he returned, this time with the "Rocky My World Freestyle," which samples Michael Jackson. Once again, FERG could be heard having a ton of fun on this new track. It's a freestyle that is going to bring about some nostalgia, and you can't help but love all of the risks that FERG has been taking as of late. They are certainly paying off in a big way.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!