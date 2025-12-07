Hashtag – Song by Cochise

Cochise makes some of the most fun plugg-adjacent hip-hop music out there these days, a tradition he kept up with on his new single "Hashtag." It's quite the straightforward track, as you might expect. Shimmering synth keys open the track up immediately with rattling trap-esque drums, softer synth melodies, and frequently vibrant ad-libs. As for the Florida native, he comes through with some fast triplet flows flexing his money, his confidence, and his ability to both conquer his opposition and steal a few of their girlfriends. While "Hashtag" doesn't reinvent the Cochise wheel, it might just immediately put a smile on your face and get your head bobbing.
Release Date: December 5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Hashtag
Don't be no hero, get hit with the heat,
Counting up this money, don't know how to read,
No, I can't lie, I got a stick with a grip,
If it be capping, then somebody rip