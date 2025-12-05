God Mode – Song by Erick Sermon, Conway The Machine & The Game

Erick Sermon is back behind the boards alongside Conway The Machine and The Game for this new "Dynamic Duos" cut.

Erick Sermon just dropped his new album Dynamic Duos, which unsurprisingly contains a lot of compelling collaborations. Leading the way is "God Mode" with assistance from Conway The Machine and The Game . This dusty and bass-heavy track rests on a slinky bassline, crisp drums, eerie pianos, and ghostly chorus vocals to create a hazy and intoxicating atmosphere. Conway and Jayceon Taylor go to great lengths to land impressive rhyme schemes and charismatic punchlines, flowing easily over the smooth-riding instrumental. As a legend in the game, Sermon never ceases to entertain and captivate. Hopefully there's more where this came from, as it's always nice to see veterans keep contributing to the game.

