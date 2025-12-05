God Mode – Song by Erick Sermon, Conway The Machine & The Game

Erick Sermon just dropped his new album Dynamic Duos, which unsurprisingly contains a lot of compelling collaborations. Leading the way is "God Mode" with assistance from Conway The Machine and The Game. This dusty and bass-heavy track rests on a slinky bassline, crisp drums, eerie pianos, and ghostly chorus vocals to create a hazy and intoxicating atmosphere. Conway and Jayceon Taylor go to great lengths to land impressive rhyme schemes and charismatic punchlines, flowing easily over the smooth-riding instrumental. As a legend in the game, Sermon never ceases to entertain and captivate. Hopefully there's more where this came from, as it's always nice to see veterans keep contributing to the game.
Release Date: December 5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Dynamic Duos
Quotable Lyrics from God Mode
God mode, new God flow, I'm God's son,
Twelve goons is my apostles, one of Erick Sermon's gospels,
My blow leave a pretty b***h with a snot nose,
My blow leave a n***a chest with a pothole