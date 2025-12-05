Fire Reloaded - Song by Kevin Gates

Kevin Gates is one of the most beloved artists in hip-hop, even if he isn't the most mainstream rapper out there. Simply put, he is someone who commands attention. From his flows, to his lyrics, to everything he does outside of the music, Gates has become a fan-favorite and a critical darling. With songs like "Fire Reloaded," it is easy to see how he was able to obtain such a status. Gates sound as confident as ever on this track. He talks that talk and walks the walk. From the very beginning, this songs keeps your focus, and it never waivers. Hopefully, more Kevin Gates music is coming soon.
Release Date: December 5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Fire Reloaded
Uber taught me never move off anger
Trolling your frustration
Gun a gang slagin' worth the anger
They can't run from this, Luca Brasi