Play You Lay - Song by Doe Boy featuring Rob49 & NoCap

Doe Boy has teamed up with Rob49 and NoCap for a new high-energy track called "Play You Lay," and it's a banger.

Doe Boy has been active throughout 2025, and his fans have been loving every single second of it. In fact, on Tuesday, going into Wednesday, the artist dropped off a brand-new track called "Play You Lay." This new single comes with features from the likes of Rob49 and even NoCap. The chemistry is off the charts and every artist plays off the other extremely well. It's a dope song, and one that carries some menacing lyrics, as well as an aggressive beat. We're happy to see Doe Boy so active, and we hope to hear more from him very soon.

