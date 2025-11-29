Look Alive – Song by Homeboy Sandman

Homeboy Sandman is dropping his next project These Titles Are Getting Pretty Silly AKA Can't Sell 4 on December 5, and fans couldn't be happier. Ahead of yet another offering in 2025, he dropped the "Look Alive" single to hype his base up for more lyrical creativity and some of the best flows in the game. The instrumental is Silas Short's "L-TRAIN," which provides a crisp and jazzy drum beat for keys and bass to dance over with ease. As is usual with the Boy Sand's releases, he flexes his abilities on the mic with some food for thought on hip-hop culture's current state. He's ready to keep proving why he's on the front lines of defense. Check out H.S.' Bandcamp page as well for more where this came from.