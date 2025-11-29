Look Alive – Song by Homeboy Sandman

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 77 Views
After Homeboy Sandman's various 2025 EPs, plus his album "Soli Deo Gloria," he's back with another earthy and vibrant single.

Homeboy Sandman is dropping his next project These Titles Are Getting Pretty Silly AKA Can't Sell 4 on December 5, and fans couldn't be happier. Ahead of yet another offering in 2025, he dropped the "Look Alive" single to hype his base up for more lyrical creativity and some of the best flows in the game. The instrumental is Silas Short's "L-TRAIN," which provides a crisp and jazzy drum beat for keys and bass to dance over with ease. As is usual with the Boy Sand's releases, he flexes his abilities on the mic with some food for thought on hip-hop culture's current state. He's ready to keep proving why he's on the front lines of defense. Check out H.S.' Bandcamp page as well for more where this came from.

Release Date: November 28, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: These Titles Are Getting Pretty Silly AKA Can't Sell 4

Quotable Lyrics from Look Alive

I’m like the difference between some and several,
Know what I can’t see like, um, Daredevil,
Plus a marvel to boot,
Ask any cat who isn’t having that's trying to act cute

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
