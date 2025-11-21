Pepper - Song by Rico Nasty

By now, everyone should know that Rico Nasty is one of the best artists when it comes to high-octane bangers. She has all the energy in the world, and it channels through in her music. Furthermore, she is extremely consistent with her releases. Very seldom does she take breaks, which is impressive when you consider the energy that comes out in the music. With that said, it should come as no surprise that her new song "Pepper" is an undeniable bop. It's moshpit music at its absolute finest. If you are a fan of the artist, then you are going to absolutely love what she is doing on this track.