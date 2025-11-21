I Love You, Goodbye (The Greatest Breakup Album of All Time) – Album by Trevor Jackson

Trevor Jackson returns with I Love You, Goodbye (The Greatest Breakup Album of All Time), a breakup project that expands the world he started building on his I Love You and Goodbye EPs. Instead of framing it like a grand concept, the album plays more like a personal journal. He charts the early spark of a relationship all the way to its inevitable unraveling, with a blend of R&B, soul, and pop textures that feel naturally aligned with Trevor’s style.

Throughout the project, he leans into the uncomfortable parts of love. The tension, the missteps, the moments where things fall apart. He balances live instrumentation with a more grounded, reflective approach. Mixing familiar fan favorites with new cuts, the album shows clear growth and reinforces Trevor’s lane as one of R&B’s most consistent storytellers.

Release Date: November 21, 2025

Genre: R&B

Album: I Love You, Goodbye (The Greatest Breakup Album of All Time)

Tracklist for I Love You, Goodbye (The Greatest Breakup Album of All Time)