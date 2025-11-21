I Love You, Goodbye (The Greatest Breakup Album of All Time) – Album by Trevor Jackson

Across the tracklist, he cycles through infatuation, tension, heartbreak, and eventual closure.

Trevor Jackson returns with I Love You, Goodbye (The Greatest Breakup Album of All Time), a breakup project that expands the world he started building on his I Love You and Goodbye EPs. Instead of framing it like a grand concept, the album plays more like a personal journal. He charts the early spark of a relationship all the way to its inevitable unraveling, with a blend of R&B, soul, and pop textures that feel naturally aligned with Trevor’s style.

Throughout the project, he leans into the uncomfortable parts of love. The tension, the missteps, the moments where things fall apart. He balances live instrumentation with a more grounded, reflective approach. Mixing familiar fan favorites with new cuts, the album shows clear growth and reinforces Trevor’s lane as one of R&B’s most consistent storytellers.

Release Date: November 21, 2025
Genre: R&B
Album: I Love You, Goodbye (The Greatest Breakup Album of All Time)

Tracklist for I Love You, Goodbye (The Greatest Breakup Album of All Time)
  1. I Love You, Goodbye
  2. Friend of a Friend
  3. Man of Steel
  4. I Thought You
  5. Strong Enough
  6. One Foot In
  7. Collection
  8. Kept It
  9. Love Don’t Want Me
  10. Worth Fighting For
  11. Abandoned Ship
  12. Proud of You
  13. Bleed Next To a Shark
  14. Pick A Side
  15. I Hope You’re Happy
  16. Understatement
  17. This Doesn’t End Like The Movies
  18. There’s Liberty In Letting Go
  19. One Last Cry
