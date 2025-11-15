White Keys - Song by Dominik Fike

Dominik Fike has been growing in popularity over the last few years. Of course, he did his thing on "Euphoria," and immediately became a superstar of sorts. His music is mostly R&B-ish but also contains elements of pure pop music. Whatever the case may be, on Friday, the artist came through with a new song called "White Keys." Throughout the song, we get some emotional lyrics and a sweet guitar-driven instrumental. It is the type of song that you would expect from Fike, but that doesn't take away from the impact these lyrics may have on you. Check it out, below.
Release Date: November 14, 2025
Genre: R&B, Pop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics From White Keys
Aight, pitch black Chevy antique, I was seventeen
I ain’t have nothing but some tees and a pair of jeans
Palm trees, but it smell like weed in the front seat
You was en route to being famous and everything