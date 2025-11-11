The Sword & The Soaring - Album by Navy Blue

If you love beautifully made instrumentals and heartfelt rapping, then Navy Blue has always been the artist for you. His new project The Sword & The Soaring has a stunning 16-song tracklist that will leave you in awe. Form the very beginning, we get gorgeous pianos on the intro "The Bloodletter." This then transitions into "Orchards," which contains more pianos and even some vocal samples. For the vast majority of the project, Navy Blue handles the songs all by himself. However, we do receive a fantastic Earl Sweatshirt feature on "24 Gospel." It's rare we get new albums on Tuesdays, so be sure to check this one out.
Release Date: November 11, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for The Sword & The Soaring
- The Bloodletter
- Orchards
- God's Kingdom
- Sunlight of The Spirit
- Guardadas
- My Heartbeat
- Tale of Truth
- Fight On
- Kindred Spirit
- If Only...
- Illusions
- 24 Gospel ft. Earl Sweatshirt
- Here & Now
- Soul Investments
- Sharing Life
- The Phoenix