Monster - Song by Lil Skies featuring Landon Cube

Lil Skies and Landon Cube have joined forces numerous times before. In fact, for those who have nostalgia for 2017, they probably remember those Skies and Cube collaborations quite fondly. On Friday, the two teamed up again, although this time, it was on the song "Monster." Based on the lyrics, production, and cover art, it's pretty obvious that this is meant to have a Halloween theme. Overall, the song is a lot of fun, and Cube's hook has more of a rock motif. Meanwhile, Lil Skies sounds great. Hopefully, these two continue their collaborative ways for years to come.
Release Date: October 31, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Monster
'Cause I'm a beast off the leash
She gon' give me top like bon appétit
I'm jumping off the roof, hope I land on my feet
I'm runnin' through the field, where's the coach? Need my cleats