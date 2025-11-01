Monster - Song by Lil Skies featuring Landon Cube

Lil Skies and Landon Cube have always been a dynamic duo, and on Friday, they dropped off a banger made specifcally for Halloween.

Lil Skies and Landon Cube have joined forces numerous times before. In fact, for those who have nostalgia for 2017, they probably remember those Skies and Cube collaborations quite fondly. On Friday, the two teamed up again, although this time, it was on the song "Monster." Based on the lyrics, production, and cover art, it's pretty obvious that this is meant to have a Halloween theme. Overall, the song is a lot of fun, and Cube's hook has more of a rock motif. Meanwhile, Lil Skies sounds great. Hopefully, these two continue their collaborative ways for years to come.

