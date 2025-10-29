Orchards - Song by Navy Blue

Navy Blue appears to be readying a new album, and to help get the fans excited, he has dropped off a gorgeous new single.

Navy Blue is one of the best rappers out, and there is no denying that when he drops a full project, the fans are excited to dive in. It appears as though he is currently in the midst of readying a new album, which is great news for his supporters. In fact, on Tuesday, the artist dropped off a new track called "Orchards." This song is absolutely gorgeous and poetic. From the jazzy production to the beautiful lyrics and flows, this is a song that will help you through the Fall. Navy Blue is looking to reinvent himself with this upcoming album, and we are very excited to hear what he has next.

