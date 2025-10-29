Orchards - Song by Navy Blue

Navy Blue is one of the best rappers out, and there is no denying that when he drops a full project, the fans are excited to dive in. It appears as though he is currently in the midst of readying a new album, which is great news for his supporters. In fact, on Tuesday, the artist dropped off a new track called "Orchards." This song is absolutely gorgeous and poetic. From the jazzy production to the beautiful lyrics and flows, this is a song that will help you through the Fall. Navy Blue is looking to reinvent himself with this upcoming album, and we are very excited to hear what he has next.
Release Date: October 28, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Orchards
God doesn't make it too hard for those who seek
Now I'm moving so slowly through this river, brief
Sun settin' in the West, rising in the East
He anointed by the North, opposite his feet