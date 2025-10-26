BOMBA - Song by Cochise

Cochise is an artist who brings a ton of energy to everything he does. He is the type of artist who is going to get you hype, and his latest track "BOMBA" is an example of that. The song went viral on social media a few days ago thanks to a clip from the music video. Once the song was released to the masses, it did not disappoint. Coming from the rage rap era, there is no doubt that Cochise is someone who knows how to craft loud anthems. He is the perfect festival act for a reason, and this song will definitely be in his setlists, going forward. We hope to hear from him, very soon.
Release Date: October 22, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A