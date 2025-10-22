The Bark - Song by A$AP Twelvyy

A$AP Twelvyy always delivers strong singles for his fans. He has been on a solid run throughout 2025, and there is no denying that the fans have been yearning for more. This week, the artist certainly delivered, as he dropped off the track "The Bark." Overall, it is a song that contains some gorgeous sampled vocals that are looped over and over. Meanwhile, the artists bars are as sharp as ever. It's yet another song that cements Twelvyy's recent 2025 run. If you are a fan of the artist, then you are definitely going to have to check this one out.
Release Date: October 21, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A