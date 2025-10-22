The Bark - Song by A$AP Twelvyy

A$AP Twelvyy has had a solid run of singles as of late, and his newest track "The Bark" is one that fans can appreciate.

A$AP Twelvyy always delivers strong singles for his fans. He has been on a solid run throughout 2025, and there is no denying that the fans have been yearning for more. This week, the artist certainly delivered, as he dropped off the track "The Bark." Overall, it is a song that contains some gorgeous sampled vocals that are looped over and over. Meanwhile, the artists bars are as sharp as ever. It's yet another song that cements Twelvyy's recent 2025 run. If you are a fan of the artist, then you are definitely going to have to check this one out.

Release Date: October 21, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
