Demon - Song by Dave East

Dave East is readying a new project, and to help promote it, he has dropped off a new single called "Demon" which is full of aggression.

Dave East is one of New York's best rappers and that has been true for a very long time. Since making the XXL Freshman list back in 2016, the artist has blessed us with some incredible music. On Friday, he continued that trend by coming through with the song "Demon." At just over two minutes in length, the artist certainly takes a short and sweet approach here. Having said that, he makes the most of the short run time with a hard beat and some aggressive flows. With Karma 4 potentially on the horizon, we are certainly going to be paying attention to East in the immediate future.

