Demon - Song by Dave East

Dave East is one of New York's best rappers and that has been true for a very long time. Since making the XXL Freshman list back in 2016, the artist has blessed us with some incredible music. On Friday, he continued that trend by coming through with the song "Demon." At just over two minutes in length, the artist certainly takes a short and sweet approach here. Having said that, he makes the most of the short run time with a hard beat and some aggressive flows. With Karma 4 potentially on the horizon, we are certainly going to be paying attention to East in the immediate future.
Release Date: October 10, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Karma 4
Quotable Lyrics From Demon
No unity, that's Queen Latifah rap, woke, they too sleep for that (Woke)
The finest kush LA can offer, I bring it back, my team gеt that
Death Row blastin' (Uh), Louis dress code thе fashion (Louis)
I'm the illest n***a in it, just depend on who you askin' (Depend)