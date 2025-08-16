Lil Peep's Estate Finally Delivers An Official Release Of 2016 Track "Downtown"

Lil Peep's estate got the 2016 track "downtown" cleared, well after it first surfaced nearly eight years ago.

There are few estates in the music industry that have handled the life and legacy of deceased artists all that well. Mac Miller's family is among the best in that department, but Lil Peep's is not far behind. Peep died suddenly in 2017, at the age of 21. Since then, his family has only signed off on releasing music that was close to completion or worked to re-release tracks that his fanbase loved.

One of those tracks is "downtown," which first leaked in 2016 but never made it to streaming services. Of course, the main reason for that not happening was because it featured a prominent sample of Beach House's 2010 single "Silver Soul" (which fans may also recognize as the main sample on Kendrick Lamar's "Money Trees").

Now, it's here for fans to enjoy. It's only a couple of minutes long, and does not feature a true verse, instead repeating the hook twice. Still, it's an enjoyable single and can certainly fit into one's "vibes" playlist.

The clearing of "downtown" comes after Lil Peep's estate also got LIL PEEP, PART ONE cleared in 2024, and nearly two years after they finished putting together DIAMONDS, a collaborative album with iLoveMakonnen that was abandoned for a few years while Peep's family worked on settling a wrongful death lawsuit against his former record label. Check out the new/old single down below.

Lil Peep - "downtown"

Quotable Lyrics:

I be in the backseat, smoking on thrax
"Can I have some cash please?" You don't gotta ask
You don't gotta ask me, she don't gotta ask
Still yelling "free Max B", "free Gucci"
F**k me in the backseat, baby make it last
I remember last week came too fast
Lil Peep nasty, scratches on the back

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
