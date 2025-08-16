Lil Peep's Estate Finally Delivers An Official Release Of 2016 Track "Downtown"

There are few estates in the music industry that have handled the life and legacy of deceased artists all that well. Mac Miller's family is among the best in that department, but Lil Peep's is not far behind. Peep died suddenly in 2017, at the age of 21. Since then, his family has only signed off on releasing music that was close to completion or worked to re-release tracks that his fanbase loved.

One of those tracks is "downtown," which first leaked in 2016 but never made it to streaming services. Of course, the main reason for that not happening was because it featured a prominent sample of Beach House's 2010 single "Silver Soul" (which fans may also recognize as the main sample on Kendrick Lamar's "Money Trees").

Now, it's here for fans to enjoy. It's only a couple of minutes long, and does not feature a true verse, instead repeating the hook twice. Still, it's an enjoyable single and can certainly fit into one's "vibes" playlist.

The clearing of "downtown" comes after Lil Peep's estate also got LIL PEEP, PART ONE cleared in 2024, and nearly two years after they finished putting together DIAMONDS, a collaborative album with iLoveMakonnen that was abandoned for a few years while Peep's family worked on settling a wrongful death lawsuit against his former record label. Check out the new/old single down below.

Lil Peep - "downtown"

Quotable Lyrics: