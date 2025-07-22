Pusha T has responded to Hunter Biden's comments on the difference between crack and cocaine from his recent interview with Channel 5. Reacting to a clip from the discussion on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, the Clipse rapper wrote: "Deep..." The post has been going viral, considering Push's long history of referencing the drugs in his music.

“Does crack cocaine make you act any differently? No. Is it safer than alcohol? Probably,” the son of Former President Joe Biden said, as noted by AllHipHop. As for how easy it is to make crack cocaine, he said: "You can go to your neighborhood convenience store. I don’t want to tell people how to make crack cocaine."

Hunter added: “People think of crack as being dirty. It’s the exact opposite. When you make crack, what you’re doing is you’re burning off all the impurities so that it combined with the sodium bicarbonate, which makes it smokable.”

Hunter Biden Drug Use

Elsewhere in the interview, Hunter Biden spoke more broadly about struggling with addiction issues. He provided some insight into what that period of his life looked like. “I was drinking so much alcohol, almost a handle of vodka a day,” Hunter admitted, as caught by E News. “And alcohol is the most destructive drug not just to your body, but it puts you in more danger than any other drug I’ve ever experienced. And then you add on top of that the amount of crack I was using at the time, and crack cocaine in terms of your physical health is not as dangerous as the situation you put yourself in to be able to obtain it.”