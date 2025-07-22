Pusha T Reacts To Hunter Biden Explaining The Difference Between Crack & Cocaine

BY Cole Blake 726 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival
Jun 19, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Pusha T performs at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water music festival in Washington, DC on June 19, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Hunter Biden discussed his drug and alcohol use during a rare interview with "Channel 5" creator Andrew Callaghan.

Pusha T has responded to Hunter Biden's comments on the difference between crack and cocaine from his recent interview with Channel 5. Reacting to a clip from the discussion on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, the Clipse rapper wrote: "Deep..." The post has been going viral, considering Push's long history of referencing the drugs in his music.

“Does crack cocaine make you act any differently? No. Is it safer than alcohol? Probably,” the son of Former President Joe Biden said, as noted by AllHipHop. As for how easy it is to make crack cocaine, he said: "You can go to your neighborhood convenience store. I don’t want to tell people how to make crack cocaine."

Hunter added: “People think of crack as being dirty. It’s the exact opposite. When you make crack, what you’re doing is you’re burning off all the impurities so that it combined with the sodium bicarbonate, which makes it smokable.”

Read More: Clipse Reveal Their Favorite Verses From Each Other On “Let God Sort Em Out”

Hunter Biden Drug Use

Elsewhere in the interview, Hunter Biden spoke more broadly about struggling with addiction issues. He provided some insight into what that period of his life looked like. “I was drinking so much alcohol, almost a handle of vodka a day,” Hunter admitted, as caught by E News. “And alcohol is the most destructive drug not just to your body, but it puts you in more danger than any other drug I’ve ever experienced. And then you add on top of that the amount of crack I was using at the time, and crack cocaine in terms of your physical health is not as dangerous as the situation you put yourself in to be able to obtain it.”

Hunter also explained that he's still trying to make amends to people in his personal life, six years after going sober. “I’m still appropriately paying the price for some, or trying to make amends for stuff that are personal that I still believe I need to make amends for," he said.

Read More: Clipse Watch A Touching 2002 Video Of Late Parents While Discussing “The Birds Don’t Sing” With Ari Melber

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Hunter Biden Gun Trial Continues In Delaware Music Hunter Biden's Ex Makes Unbelievable Claims About His Daily Drug Use 1073
Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images Politics Joe Biden's Son Hunter May Have Smoked Crack In VIP Room Of Strip Club: Report 3.7K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 69.3K
Michael Bezjian News DMX, Mase & The Lox Delivered A Dark Posse Cut On "N***az Done Started Something" 16.3K
Comments 0