Temple University To Offer New Kendrick Lamar Course During Fall 2025 Semester

BY Devin Morton 447 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kendrick-lamar-temple-university-course-hip-hop-news
Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for “Mr. Morale &amp; The Big Steppers during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
Kendrick Lamar will have his life and legacy studied by students at Temple University beginning in the Fall 2025 semester.

Timothy Welbeck, a professor for the Department of Africology and African American Studies and the Director for the Center for Anti-Racism at Temple University, announced that he would be starting a new course on Kendrick Lamar.

The course, titled "Kendrick Lamar and the Morale of M.A.A.D City,” arrives to Temple in the Fall 2025 semester. According to Welbeck, it is already popular among the university's students.

"Kendrick Lamar is one of the defining voices of his generation, and in many ways, both his art and life is reflective of the Black experience in many telling ways," Welbeck told NBC10, Philadelphia's NBC affiliate station. "Being able to discuss his art in the environment that helps lead him into being the man that he is in a lot of ways can tell you him as an individual, but can also talk about the journey's towards self-actualization particularly as it is related to the Black experience."

Welbeck previously taught about 2Pac at the university. In addition to Pac and now Lamar, Beyoncé and Jay-Z also have dedicated classes to them at Temple.

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2025 So Far

Kendrick Lamar Class

Welbeck also asserted that the goal of his course is to have students gain a clearer understanding of hip-hop as it relates to the Black experience. "The course will take a look at various scholarship around the types of urban policies that shift the demographic of Compton and how it helped to shape Kendrick Lamar," he also told NBC10.

Of course, Kendrick Lamar has had a successful 2025 to this point. He opened the year by sweeping every Grammy category he received a nomination for. On June 18, he and SZA wrapped up the North American leg of their Grand National tour, a series of shows that received widespread acclaim and became the highest grossing co-headlining tour of all time.

Now, fans and students can take a deeper look into Lamar's life and musical history with a new course at Temple, though the number of available spots is limited.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 5.5K
kodak black Songs Kodak Black Encourages His Foes To "Cherish The Moment" 1146
Entertainment: 60th Annual Grammy Awards Music Kendrick Lamar Reveals What Inspired “GNX” 1.8K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Kendrick Lamar Checks Off Another Record For Highest-Grossing Concert By A Black Man 4.5K