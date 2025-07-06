Pi’erre Bourne is clashing with Pitchfork after the outlet delivered a lukewarm review of his latest album Made in Paris.

The project was labeled by Pitchfork as “polished” but “stagnant.” The review praised the album’s cinematic flair but criticized it for leaning too heavily on familiar beats rather than pushing creative boundaries. Critics described the effort as nostalgic yet lacking meaningful progression.

Pitchfork’s assessment highlighted Made in Paris as visually ambitious but artistically uneven. While long-time fans may find comfort in its signature sound, reviewers saw the project differently. The rating follows Pitchfork and Pi’erre Bourne collaborating on content for the outlet.

Bourne would share a screen shot of his conversation with the outlet after the review. In a Instagram story, he showed the following: "A 6 is crazy my fans mad I even posted ya'll now. This why I’m producing my own content cuz Ya’ll got some nerve.”

Pi’erre Bourne & Pitchfork

Clarifying the message, Bourne wrote, “I ain't mad at the number, but what's the point of promoting something as if you like it, but you see it as not even decent. Me no wan clickbait for ya rass."

Supporters on Reddit came to Bourne’s defense. They argued that the criticisms reflect industry pressures rather than a failure on his part.

Fans praised Bourne’s influence on modern hip-hop and trap, pointing to his role in shaping the last decade’s sound. They insisted that his production style remains underappreciated as he transitions from hitmaker to solo artist.

Despite the critique, Bourne’s influence on modern rap production is unquestionable. Made in Paris continues to showcase his signature dreamy synths and layered beats. The tension between artistic consistency and the demand for reinvention remains at the heart of this exchange.