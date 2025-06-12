Silento's team has put out a statement on his behalf, after he pleaded guilty but mentally ill to charges related to the 2021 killing of his cousin, Frederick Rooks. In the statement, he thanks his fans for their continued support and promises to continue making music behind bars. Silento is best-known for his viral 2015 single “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)."

"I will continue to make music and work on becoming the best possible version of myself," he wrote, as caught by The Shade Room. He added: "I can't reverse time, but I can serve the time I've been given lawfully, and strive to positively contribute to whatever my new environment may be. I entered this industry as a teenager, often without proper guidance or direction. While that is not an excuse, it is part of my truth. I pray for growth, evolution, and the ability to find forgiveness—for myself and for this entire situation. God bless y'all."

Silento's attorney, Keith Adams, elaborated on his mental illness while speaking with Billboard after the sentencing on Wednesday. “For the first time since he’s been arrested, Ricky is in his right mind, and he’s in a place where he has a full understanding of everything that happened and what brought him here. He’s been dealing with mental illness since the age of 12, and it’s unfortunate that it ended that way,” Adams said. “We think the outcome is appropriate, and we look forward to continued improvement in his mental health.”

Read More: Silento Gets 30 Year Prison Sentence For Killing His Cousin

Silento Charges

Police originally arrested Silento after discovering Rooks with gunshot wounds to his face and leg in 2021. They charged the rapper with malice murder and felony murder in the attack.