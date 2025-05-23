Kush K Delivers Loyalty, Legacy & A No-Drill Flex On "Winning"

With bars that bleed ambition and visuals that ride like a movie trailer, Kush K’s new single “Winning” is a flag planted in the concrete of Australia’s rising rap scene.

Melbourne’s been bubbling, but few artists have carved out their lane with as much precision as Kush K. Coming off the momentum of The Revelations and a string of high-output studio sessions, the rapper-sound engineer-label head has returned with a heater that doubles as both war cry and victory lap.

The hook alone feels like a mission statement. The track is tight, polished, and urgent — loaded with diamond-cut punchlines and an energy that sounds born in a warehouse and bred for main stages. Kush K’s flow is relentless but locked-in, switching between cocky precision and visceral growls that nod to both UK drill and modern trap.

The video is straight velocity. Shot across Melbourne’s inner-city streets and backlit by high-performance engines, the visuals match the track’s intensity frame-for-frame. Kush K commands the screen with confidence, showing us what self-made really looks like when you’ve built it from the studio floor up.

This is the latest solo release since his February 2025 collab “I Know” with JVS — a more introspective cut that balanced out Kush K’s heavy-hitting catalog. But where “I Know” explored doubt and determination, “Winning” is pure manifestation. It’s Kush K at full throttle, rapping like someone who’s already lived through the low points and built a label (Type Shit Records) and studio (HotBox Studio) in response.