A 911 call from Kevin Samuels's death shows that the woman who was with the late YouTuber as he passed was desperate to get him help. Audio from the call was published by TMZ on Monday

The woman tells the operator that she believes Kevin to be experiencing an issue with his heart and attempts to perform CPR. She admits that it's her first time at Samuels's apartment, and therefore struggles to recall his exact address.

She then states that Samuels is turning blue and requests an AED to revive him.





Samuels passed away on Thursday at the age of 57. A cause of death remains pending.

While Samuels was known as a controversial figure for his relationship advice, T.I. recently went on a lengthy rant on Instagram defending him from people "bullying" him after his death.

“The shit is fucking a travesty of justice,” the rapper argued. “I can’t stand it, I can’t stand it. I ain’t gon’ let y’all bully this dead man. We gon’ let this man rest in peace.”

He continued: “Whatever he did, he did it and [he’s] gone. He got away with it, fuck ya. That’s between him and God. Him and the Lord gon’ have to deal with it. You ain’t got no heaven or hell to put him in.”

Check out the audio from the 911 call here.

