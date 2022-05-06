Infamous social media personality Kevin Samuels has been the talk of the internet throughout the day. After a gossip blog on Instagram suggested that something had happened to Samuels, rumors quickly began to circulate about the YouTuber passing away. As questions arose about valid sources confirming the information, the attention further fueled the fire of gossip.

However, at least two outlets, The Neighborhood Talk and Revolt, have both publicly claimed that they have spoken with sources that have confirmed that Samuels passed sometime this morning.

Samuels's loved ones have yet to issue an official statement about the news, but the information has caused the public to share their divided responses. Samuels was a controversial figure who used his platform to speak on what he determined to be a "high-value man" while regularly sharing misogynistic ideals. Still, he had a dedicated fanbase who helped him grow in popularity, even earning him a spot in Future's music video for "Worst Day" back in February.

Details regarding what occurred are, of course, also scarce as Samuels' name remains a staple in trending topics. Some have come forward with kind words to Samuels' relatives and condemnation to people using this as an opportunity to celebrate. We offer our condolences to Kevin Samuels' loved ones during this difficult time.

