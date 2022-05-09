T.I. recently voiced his displeasure with the discourse surrounding the late Kevin Samuels, who passed away last week, on Instagram. The Atlanta rapper says he is tired of people "bullying" the controversial figure.

“The shit is fucking a travesty of justice,” the rapper argued. “I can’t stand it, I can’t stand it. I ain’t gon’ let y’all bully this dead man. We gon’ let this man rest in peace.”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

He continued: “Whatever he did, he did it and [he’s] gone. He got away with it, fuck ya. That’s between him and God. Him and the Lord gon’ have to deal with it. You ain’t got no heaven or hell to put him in.”

“I want to see who the fuck [wants] to say something to me, while I’m still alive,” he concluded.

While he had millions of subscribers on YouTube, Samuels was seen as a controversial figure for his frequent dehumanizing comments on women.

On just April 27, Samuels remarked in a post, as noticed by People: "Submission is a trait of femininity, just like leadership and protection is a trait of masculinity. But today you got women saying... you don't get their feminine submission without paying for it. Fine ladies, how much do you charge?"

