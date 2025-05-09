Cashout Ace faces the biggest fight of his life.

The "Keep Doing You" hitmaker was arrested Monday (May 5) and booked into Harris County Jail on a felony charge of aggravated promotion of prostitution. The 25-year-old artist, who gained notoriety online for his flashy persona and street-oriented music, now faces grave allegations involving human trafficking.

According to court records, Cashout Ace, real name Miguel Guajardo, is accused of trafficking two women from Fort Worth to Houston and orchestrating their involvement in commercial sex. Prosecutors allege he arranged the women’s transportation and housed them in hotels while managing the logistics of their appointments. The accusations mark a stark contrast to his public image as an emerging Southern rapper.

The investigation began when Houston Police Department detectives launched an undercover sting operation targeting websites frequently used for sex work and human trafficking. An officer, posing as a client, responded to one of the online advertisements and arranged to meet a woman at a local hotel. The woman reportedly agreed to perform sex acts for $400.

Cashout Ace Pimpin’

Once inside the room, officers entered and detained her. During questioning, the woman told police she had not been acting on her own. She said a man she knew only as “Josh” had been controlling her appointments, setting prices, and managing her activity. Investigators later identified “Josh” as Guajardo.

The woman’s statement, combined with surveillance and digital evidence, led authorities to believe Guajardo was overseeing a trafficking operation. According to officials, this case bears the hallmarks of organized exploitation—movement across cities, financial control, and psychological manipulation.

Guajardo remains in custody, with no bond set. His legal representation has not issued a public response to the charges. If convicted, he faces significant prison time and potential federal scrutiny, especially if additional victims or interstate elements emerge.

Cashout Ace had built a modest following with songs that echoed street ambition and survival. His recent videos featured designer fashion, stacks of cash, and cars—imagery now cast in a different light as legal proceedings unfold.