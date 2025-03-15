JT Hiskey Lives The Rock Lifestyle As "All My Friends Are Rockstars"

JT Hiskey, the genre-blending artist from Salt Lake City, unveils a new chapter with his latest single, “All My Friends Are Rockstars.”

Departing from his typical high-energy style, the track embraces a more thoughtful tone while retaining his signature charm. It’s a melodic tribute to persistence, belief, and the creative bonds that fuel artistic growth.

Anchored by a bright, guitar-driven beat, the song pulses with optimism. Hiskey’s vocals cut through with sincerity, delivering a hook that celebrates ambition without arrogance. It’s a love letter to the dreamers—those chasing success through community, collaboration, and grit. Rather than sermonize, he inspires, reminding listeners that no one rises alone.

The single marks a sonic shift but feels natural in its progression. It captures Hiskey’s evolution with crisp production and an emotionally grounded message. There’s warmth in its simplicity and depth that stays with you after the final chorus fades.

JT Hiskey has spent nearly a decade building his name across the country. From underground stages to national TV appearances, he’s remained dedicated to his craft. His past as a radio host at ALT 101.9 sharpened his voice, while tours with Afroman, DJ Yella, and E-40 added credibility to his resume.

The autobiographical tune starts with his immersion in music at age 12 and moves on from there. A simple, poignant backing track puts Hiskey's lyrics at the forefront. It's fun, it's adorable, it's relatable, with the innocence of a young Bieber dropping sweet little ditties back in the day.

“All My Friends Are Rockstars” isn’t just a single—it’s a mission statement. The latest track is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the emerging star as he ascends to superstardom.

"All My Friends Are Rockstars" - J.T. Hiskey